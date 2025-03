Jennifer Lopez attended the opening night of Othello on Broadway with her child Emme wearing a Zuhair Murad Look:

The ensemble made its debut in Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2024 Couture collection. Embellished with intricate crystal detailing, the design artfully traces the silhouette of the nude form, blending elegance with bold visual impact.

Check the look out on the runway:

Check out the look on the red carpet:

Hot! La Lopez and Emme look perfectly happy and glam!

Images: Backgrid