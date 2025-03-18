Rihanna Attended Rolling Loud in a Navy Blue $2,450 Balenciaga Upside Down Windbreaker Jacket

Rihanna touched back in Los Angeles from Barbados to attend the Rolling Loud festival where her beau A$AP Rocky headlined, with a dramatic performance from a black helicopter.

The Bad Gal who is known for making quite an entrance at the annual Hip-Hop fest, arrived dripping in designer from head-to-toe.

RiRi donned a navy Balenciaga ensemble that was casual on top, and risqué on bottom. Her oversized bomber jacket was sporty chic, and she opted for a navy maxi skirt that was made of sheer lace, revealing her navy thong. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she wore a diamond necklace, with black open-toe Tom Ford heels.

If anyone’s been glowing these days, it’s certainly Rihanna who’s been brimming with happiness. Her black bob haircut was complimentary to the smize on her face, and her glam was applied to perfection.

On Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @kizzie.katt wrote, “The confidence is loud honey! 🔥😍,” while some fans hinted that Rihanna could potentially be hiding a baby bump. @valenciabella_shared, “It’s definitely giving hiding pregnancy lol happy for her!”

If the rumors are true, and RiRi is in fact pregnant, we couldn’t be more happy for her and A$AP Rocky. After all, if anyone knows how to style a baby bump, it’s definitely her!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid