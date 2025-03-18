Kim Kardashian Stepped Out with her Son Psalm West in a Brown Fur Bomber Jacket with Black Leather Leggings

Kim Kardashian stepped out with her son Psalms West on Monday in Calabasas, California donning a brown fur bomb jacket with black leather pantaleggings.

The ‘Skims‘ founder kept her hair pulled back in a tight bun, showcasing a natural beat with subtle make-up. Her youngest Psalm opted for a gold and purple football jersey, paired with green army fatigue pants, and brown Ugg boots.

Following her and Psalms outing, Kim posed for the ‘Gram in a white and red vintage John Galliano maxi dress from in Spring 1998 collection that was absolutely gorgeous. Her red kimono draped off her shoulders beautifully and her ruby beaded chocker necklace added drama to her ensemble.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid/IG Reproduction