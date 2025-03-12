Doechii Slays at Paris Fashion Week in Blue Denim Corset Schiaparelli Gown, a Louis Vuitton Monogram Look, A Plaid Acne Studios Dress + More!

Doechii left an unparalleled mark during Paris Fashion week in a series of bold and iconic looks that made her the break-out star at each runway show.

Just when we thought the Grammy Award winning artist killed it during the opening of the Dsquared show in Milan, she then flew to Paris to solidify her status as a style icon.

During the Schiaparelli Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear show, the hip-hop tycoon donned a $10,000 white Schiaparelli gown that was characterized with a denim corset. Once worn by Charlize Theron, the gown was so flattering against Doechii’s rich melanated complexion. She accessoerized with statement gold earrings and layered gold bangles. Her hair was curled and voluminous, and she look effortlessly beautiful, garnering significant attention.

Check out some more of Doechii’s amazing looks from Paris Fashion Week below!

Photo Credit: Getty, IG Reproduction, @jerrypicart, Backgrid