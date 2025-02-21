A$AP Rocky Arrived to Court in a Dark Grey Saint Laurent FW24 Pinstripe Suit + Rihanna Celebrates Birthday in a Camel YSL Suit

It’s been a great week for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna! For starters, the ‘Fashion Killa’ rapper was acquitted of all assault charges against former friend A$AP Relli inside a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday.

For his glorious victory, A$AP Rocky wore a dark grey Saint Laurent FW24 pinstripe suit that he layered over a blue and white button up shirt, and paired with a white sleek tie.

Rihanna who looked like she was relieved that it was all over, mirrored her beau in a light grey oversize pinstripe suit and top, with khaki trousers. She accessorized with a Dior leather bag and snakeskin boots.

In case you’re wondering if their ‘corporate’ looks were just for the courtroom, then think again. The latest trend on the horizon is “Office Core’ and this upcoming Spring season we will see a multitude of womenswear with traditionally masculine elements. Think oversized and fitted suiting, tailored silhouettes, button-up shirts and polished loafers.”

Which is exactly why just 2 days after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty, Rihanna celebrated her 37th birthday donning a camel YSL suit from the brand’s Spring 2025 collection.

She was captured leaving dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, with her camel blazer layered over a white collar shirt, and paired with a merlot pinstripe tie. With the upcoming MET Gala theme being, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just may be getting a head start.

There is a gender-fluid shift happening in fashion and we will begin to see more women incorporating menswear elements into their wardrobe. We thought Rihanna and A$AP Rocky both look stylishly in love on both occasions, and they’re proving that if anyone can master the ‘office core’ trend, it’s undeniably these two!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid