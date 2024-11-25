Cardi B Stops by Sei Less in a Denim Balenciaga Look, Christian Louboutin Platforms, and an Hermes Kelly Cut in Bleu Electrique

Cardi B popped by popular New York eatery Sei Less wearing denim on denim Balenciaga:

She completed her look with Bomb Accessories, including an Hermes Bleu Electrique Shiny Alligator Kelly Cut Clutch and Platform Louboutin Daffodile peep toes.

Her heels were hot in the early 2000’s and feature a vertiginous heel:

Her sleek clutch is crafted of luxurious blue crocodile. In the style of the Kelly, the clutch has a top handle, a cross over flap and a palladium silver plated strap closure. This opens to a matte blue leather interior with a patch pocket.

Hot! or Hmm…?

Images: @MarkRedStudios/Backgrid