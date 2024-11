Jada Pinkett Smith grabbed dinner with Willow and Trey Smith wearing Chloe Octagon Frames and a cozy Ottolinger coat:

Her coat has a drawstring hood.

Her sold out frames have a rimless design.

Love the look? Splurge on Jada’s coat here or get Jada’s look for less at FashionBombDailyShop.com here and here.

What do you think?

Images: Backgrid