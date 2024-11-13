Rihanna Grabbed Dinner in a Vintage Coat, Gold Corset, Blue Jeans and a Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy Bag

Rihanna has officially returned back to the States after the launch of Fenty Beauty in her hometown Barbados, and of course upon her return she stepped out to her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in one of the flyest looks.

Rocking a gold vintage mink collar coat, that she layered over a gold satin corset top, and paired with blue jeans that showed her SavageXFenty boxers, RiRi dared to be different.

We have to admit, the Barbadian princess has a way of putting unusual styles together, and somehow it just works because Rihanna effortlessly exudes cool-girl factor.

She accessorized with brown shades, layered gold necklaces and a vintage $3,130 Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bag that was high in demand back in 2005. Blue denim with the LV monogram and brass hardware, her bag coordinated with her denim straight jeans and blue Puma sneakers.

Mixing high and low, Rihanna sported $100 Puma Speedcat sneakers that perhaps were a nod to streetwear and made her look feel youthful and fresh.

Rihanna nights out at Giorgio Baldi have sort of become a fashion show, with the sidewalks being her runway. Who would have ever thought that dinning out at an Italian restaurant would look so delicious? But then again…Rihanna eats every single time.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm?

Photo Credit: Backgrid