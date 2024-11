Kelly Rowland grabbed dinner with Bresha Webb and Angie Beyince wearing a YSL coat, a shirt and shorts set by Patton Studio , a Lack of Color hat, and $448 Cult Gaia Iris mules, styled by Wilford Lenov .

Bresha Webb wore a @maxmara cardigan and a #gucci bag.

Check out Kelly’s pieces below:

