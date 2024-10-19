Kim Kardashian and North West Grab Dinner at Nobu Malibu with Kim Rocking a $11,100 Louis Vuitton Trunk Bag

Kim Kardashian and North West grabbed dinner Nobu Restaurants Malibu, with Kim Kardashian in a shearling coat and an $11,100 Louis Vuitton handle trunk created in collaboration with Tyler the Creator.

Tyler’s Monogram Craggy canvas brings a playful feel to the Handle Trunk. The Monogram has been reworked in a hand-drawn style and the pattern enriched with cute little daisies and dogs.

Get a similar coat The Fur and Leather Centre and get her bag at LouisVuitton.com.

Images: Backgrid