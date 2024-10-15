The newest Fenty x Puma ‘Avanti’ by Rihanna Debuts Oct 16th!

Guess what shoe fanatics? The Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers are set to release tomorrow Oct 16th, and they’ll be available in women’s, men’s and kids.

During the summer, it was all about the Fenty X Puma ‘Creeper Phatty’ kicks however this Fall season will be all about the ‘Avanti.’

Worn by many soccer legends including David Beckham and Jack Grealish, Rihanna has reinvented the Avanti with premium leather, touches of gold and retro gum soles.

Available in red and a solid white color wave, the shoes retail for $150, and are characterized with Fenty X Puma co-branding details. Ultra stylish, and comfortable, the hideaway laces adds a nice component for a sleek finish.

For the campaign photoshoot, Rihanna wore a dark grey double breasted suit, with a green and white jersey, and the red Avanti kicks that felt hip and cool. Who would have ever thought that athleisure-wear and suiting could be a match made in heaven?

Whether you’re wearing baggy jeans or a skirt, jersey or a crop top, the Puma X Fenty are versatile and they add a nice sporty touch to any ensemble.

To shop the Fenty X Puma Avanti sneakers, CLICK HERE.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images/ @pumasportstyle