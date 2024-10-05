Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Step out for Date Night, with Rihanna in a Black Laquan Smith Spring 2025 Dress and Asap in Bottega Veneta

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky recently stepped out in New York City to celebrate ASAP’s birthday!

For the occasion, ASAP wore a Bottega Veneta wool gingham coat, silk striped shirt, textured viscose and silk jacket and trouser from Pre-Spring 25 look 6, strut lace-up shoes and
carried a leather shopping bag from Summer 25 look 14. Take a look at the bag on the runway.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Rihanna matched her beau’s fly in a Laquan Smith Spring 2025 runway look.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Courtesy of Laquan Smith

Rih accessorized with Amina Muaddi sandals and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

This Fashion Bomb Couple is always hot!

What do you think?

Images: Backgrid/@FreshMadeit

Related Articles