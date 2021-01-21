2021 Inauguration Celebrity Style: Jennifer Lopez in White Chanel Fall 2020 Look, Lady Gaga in Custom Navy and Red Dove Brooch-Embellished Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Demi Lovato in Grey Stella McCartney Fall 2020 Suit, + More!

2021’s Inauguration Day was definitely one for the books especially when it came to the style and fashion! All day, the internet was in a frenzy over looks from the winning candidates to the celebrities who attended. They did not come to play, they came to slay!

You know Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene for all the looks from the day and evening especially the celebrity style! Let’s get into some of the best celebrity looks from Inauguration Day:

Lady Gaga wore custom Schiaparelli by creative director Daniel Roseberry, styled by Marta Del Rio and Nicola Formichetti. Her look featured an oversized brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch which was meant to convey the idea of peace within the country.

Jennifer Lopez performed in Chanel Fall/Wintet 2020 RTW look, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Demi Lovato performed in Stella McCartney Fall 2020 RTW “Rylee” tailored jacket and “Harley” pleated trousers during the 2021 Inauguration Concert, styled by Siena Montesano.

Katy Perry performed her hit song “Firework” at the 2021 Inauguration Concert wearing a custom Thom Browne ensemble, styled by Tatiana Waterford.

For more 2021 presidential inauguration looks, explore the hashtag #presidentialinaugurationfbd!

Photos: Getty