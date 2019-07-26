Yung Miami Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Shimmering Fashion Nova Dress!

City Girl, Caresha aka Yung Miami, recently announced her pregnancy and has been wearing her baby bump with confidence and…in style! Yung Miami posed on Instagram in a glittery dress which shined a spotlight on her growing baby bump.
Yung Miami’s dress can be found on Fashion Nova and goes by the name “Breathe Taking Metallic Mini Dress“. The dress runs for $44.99 and comes in a rose gold metallic knit. This dress will bring out your inner glow as the metallic knit is sure to make you stand out in the crowd. It caters to all of our Bombshells as the size ranges up to 3X and even has a slight stretch! Be a dazzling dream for your next outing in this metallic knit dress by shopping for it here.