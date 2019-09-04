You’re Invited: Walk Fashion Show September 8th

Hey there Bombers and Bombshells!

Fashion Bomb Daily will be hosting the Walk Fashion Show taking place this Sunday, September 8th from 5-8pm!

The fun goes down at Church of Holy Apostles located at 296 9th Avenue New York, NY 10001.

The show kicks off at 5pm for the Walk University Children’s Showcase, followed by the Emerging Designer showcase at 6:30pm and the Independent Designer Showcase at 8pm.

Tickets are available to purchase at WalkFashionShow.com.

See you there!

