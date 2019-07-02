You Should Know: Shop Luxury For Less At Luxury Snob

We know how much you guys enjoy our luxury accessories we post daily, and now we have a bomb new place where you can get your luxury fix with brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Fendi, and more at discounted prices!

Luxury Snob is an online luxury consignment shop that offers 100% authentic luxury finds at great prices. Lynda O. founded the brand in 2013 with the goal of creating a “one stop shop for fashion lovers who love to enjoy shopping from the comfort of their home”. Lynda was fully aware of the fear consumers have with buying second hand luxury items with counterfeiting on the rise. To bestow confidence and trust in customers, Luxury Snob goes through a series of authenticity tests which is completed by the company’s Director of Authentication & Brand Compliance. They also do not accept counterfeit items of any kind.

Now, Luxury Snob has over 300K followers on Instagram with a thriving customer base of luxury lovers. As for the company’s product selections, the choices are high-end and endless. I am talking everything from classic quilted Chanel bags to red bottom Louboutins with savings ranging from $100 to nearly $2,000 on select items…you can’t beat that. I even spy a few favorites myself…I see you, Dior Dway Mules.

Luxury Snob’s customers can tell you themselves that this the ultimate consignment for luxury goodies:

“LuxurySnob is just that, luxury. They have excellent customer service, fast response time and is overall an amazing company! I haven’t found anyone as efficient in selling items as LuxurySnob! Professionalism at its best. I wouldnt consign with anyone else. Product is top of the line and always moving! Keeping doing what your doing! Thank you!” -Laura D.

Will you be splurging with Luxury Snob? Shop here.