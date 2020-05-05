You Should Know: Oz+Ōtz’s Pretty 4 Good initiative

Trading Patterns



Committed to paying it forward, LA based apparel retailer, Oz+Ōtz (oz and ōtz) made the pandemic pivot to produce non-medical face coverings, patterned after the Kaiser/ Providence health guidelines. Through their Pretty 4 Good initiative – for every mask purchased, the female owned African- American business donates one to health heroes and essential workers in critical need of personal protective equipment. The five-year-old retailer currently produces all of their products domestically and is a proud proponent of the “Made in the USA, Quality over Quantity” movement.

The brand looks forward to making a powerful impact this week as they provide much needed supplies to social services agencies on #GivingTuesdayNow (May 5), frontline heroes during #NationalNursesWeek (May 6-12) and participate in a dedicated segment with medical expert, Dr. Tiffany Owens, “Mask Confusion – Let’s Talk?”(Thursday, May 7 | Facebook/ozandotz).

Oz+Ōtz is a women’s apparel Artisan brand remixed with a classic silhouette = sassy, classy “Ready-Set-Go” limited edition pencil skirts and tops. A unique blend of prints & patterns come to life in LOVE YOURSELF sizes.





“We didn’t want to just design skirts & shirts…we wanted to inspire ♀”

Pretty 4 Good encourages clients to stand in support of select charitable organizations while inspiring others through fashion. Previous P4G partnerships include Eric’s Vision/ Ericsvision.org dedicated to finding a cure for ALS and Breast Cancer Angels/ breastcancerangels.org.

