You Should Know Marrisa Wilson New York: Stylish Jumpsuits, Modern Tops and Contemporary Clothing from Day to Night

Today, we wanted to introduce you to Marrisa Wilson New York, a brand comprised of stylish jumpsuits, modern tops, and contemporary clothing that can take you from the boardroom to cocktail hour, stylishly.

Designer Marrisa Wilson was born in New Jersey to Guyanese parents, educated in New York and Paris, and is now based back in Manhattan. Marrisa Wilson’s unique, wide-ranging life experiences serve as her motivation to unite together powerful, multicultural women in order to celebrate self love and inspire a sense of community.

Her latest collection can meld seamlessly into your wardrobe with classic staples like LBD’s, fun tees, and white separates with unexpected details like pops of neon color.

Fall ready pieces include velvet puffer jackets, rust colored jumpsuits, and charmeuse wrap tops, ranging in price from $65-$150.

Get the looks above and more at MarrisaWilsonNY.com.

