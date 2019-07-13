You Should Know: Luxury Design House Ophelia Crossland’s “In Love With Summer” Collection Has Been Unveiled

Summer always brings out the most rich color combinations, vibrant textures and patterns, and intricate details in fashion. In Ophelia Crossland’s latest collection dubbed as “In Love With Summer”, it speaks to the beauty of summer through delicate, yet luxurious pieces.

Founded in 2014, Ophelia Crossland is a Pan-African luxury design house based in Ghana and operated by award-winning designer Ophelia Okyere-Darko. The design house’s African roots are perfectly reflected through its collections even with the current “In Love with Summer” collection. The rich golds and teals blend elegantly with African prints to produce pieces that speaks to the mood of summer.

“In Love With Summer” is inspired by the beauty of Nature as carried out through the neutral and rich colors of the collection. The collection incorporates the use of wax textiles which are integral aspects of African heritage and combines them with modern day fabrics and elaborate detailing.

Credits

Designer @ophelia_crossland

Headpieces @velmasaccessories

Makeup @soaesthetics

Models @sachaokoh @velma_thephilanthropist

Photography @_oddox_