You Should Know: Jason Rember’s Fashion Line Aliette

Celebrity stylist Jason Rembert, the creative mind behind Rita Ora, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin’s show stopping style moments, has delved into design with his line, Aliette.

The ready to wear collection features feminine pieces that are perfect for his core clientele: young beautiful women with a robust social schedule, who want to stand out and slay.

His debut collection features dresses, skirts, crop tops, and outwear that mix sass and class, and have already been worn by Issa Rae, Glamour EIC Samantha Barry, and more.

See more on Instagram @AlietteNY and keep it locked here for buying info.

What do you think?