You Should Know: Harlem Fashion Week Designer Yvonne Jewnell

If you are in New York during New York Fashion Week, be sure to save the date for Harlem Fashion Week’s 6th annual show on Saturday, February 16th! The event goes down from 6:30-10:30 pm at the Museum of the City of New York located at 1220 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10029. Get your tickets here.

Featured designer and Harlem Fashion Week Co-Founder Yvonne Jewnell will be showing during the festivities. According her website, “Her international award winning women’s wear company creates clothing that promotes women empowerment and celebrates culture from across the globe. Owned by a mother-daughter team, Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnell YJNY create garments with an ethnically inspired message of overcoming obstacles and revitalizing strength. ”





In addition to serving as the Creative Director and Co-Founder of Harlem Fashion Week, Jewnell is also the designer for the Malcolm X Legacy, and a resident stylist for The Sum of Us Project.



Her collections have been shown from London, England to Senegal, West Africa. Yvonne has been featured in countless publications: The New Yorker, Ozy.com, Racked.com, Refinery 29…and her designs have been featured in major fashion magazines: Vogue Italia and Elle Paris.

I am an Yvonne Jewnell fan! I wore her leopard printed pieces for our most recent CWC in New York City.



Come see Yvonne’s latest collection and celebrate my Fashion Icon Award (!) on Saturday, February 16th at the Museum of the City of New York. Get your tickets here.

See more of Yvonne Jewnell’s designs below:







Images: Brooklyn McTavish Photography