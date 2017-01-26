You Should Know: Aisling Camps Knitwear

I always love stumbling across new designers! One you should definitely keep on your radar? Aisling Camps:
you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily
The Trinidadian designer fashions minimal, look at me knitwear in her Brooklyn studio. Her Spring 2017 collection comprises dresses, slinky tops, and shorts, with sheer details and sexy touches like low plunge backs or cropped silhouettes.
aisling-camps-56-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily3-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily
1-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily
Summer will definitely be sassier with pieces like these! Wear them alone or over a swimsuit for a romantic getaway.
8-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily9-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily10-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily

Prices start at $275 for a bralette and top aoff at around $850 for a dress. A splurge? Yes. But a small investment for a handmade piece.
12-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily2-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-dailyaisling-camps-knit-dress-fashion-bomb-daily
See more and shop at AislingCamps.com.
What do you think?
5-you-should-know-aisling-camps-knitwear-fashion-bomb-daily

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

You Should Know Loza MaleombhoLookbook: Loza Maléombho Spring 2013 part 2 shauntele lookbook 89Lookbook: Shauntelé 20130920_KImberlyGoldsonLookBook_0004-copy-2Lookbook: Kimberly Goldson Spring 2014 Lookbook- Loza Maléombho Spring 2015Lookbook: Loza Maléombho Spring 2015 Undra Celeste Spring 2016 Jeweled Crop TopLookbook: Undra Celeste Spring 2016

  • Instagram

    • Shares