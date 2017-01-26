You Should Know: Aisling Camps Knitwear

I always love stumbling across new designers! One you should definitely keep on your radar? Aisling Camps:



The Trinidadian designer fashions minimal, look at me knitwear in her Brooklyn studio. Her Spring 2017 collection comprises dresses, slinky tops, and shorts, with sheer details and sexy touches like low plunge backs or cropped silhouettes.





Summer will definitely be sassier with pieces like these! Wear them alone or over a swimsuit for a romantic getaway.



Prices start at $275 for a bralette and top aoff at around $850 for a dress. A splurge? Yes. But a small investment for a handmade piece.



See more and shop at AislingCamps.com.

What do you think?

