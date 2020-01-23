You Ask, We Answer: Tamron Hall Wears Black Circular Lace Cut Out Pants from Solace London on The Tamron Hall Show

American Broadcast journalist Tamron Hall rocked an all black ensemble on her show the “Tamron Hall Show” and the bombshells are raving about it!

She wore a black long sleeved Balmain bodysuit and Jimmy Choo pumps, but these items weren’t the show stopper.

Hall wore a pair of black panel pants from Solace London. The “Hallie Trouser” are high wasted pants with an exaggerated pleat.

The pant is covered in a circular lace pattern and is lined for full coverage.

As if these pants couldn’t get anymore fabulous, they also comes in blue and pink!

What say you? Which color would you splurge on?