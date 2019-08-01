Most times a lovely reader with a keen eye, like @zzstaytuned spots a bomb look with an inquiry on where to snag such a find, and Fashion Bomb Daily of course has the answers to give! Bombshell Ariana Fletcher, also notably known as Ari (@therealkylesister), stepped out in what can be considered an LBD, but with a modish dragon accent that’s none of than a Balmain touch, styled by @Saksfifthrich. For a splurge of $4,050 paired with Alexander Wang stilettos and a Chanel bag, this Balmain Dragon Mini Dress just screams opulence with a classic edge. We have to get into Ari’s simple choice of accessories that gives a clean color palette of black and silver that does enough without having to do too much. I’d say this is definitely a hot look! Would you splurge, Bombers and Bombshells?
You Ask, We Answer! Ariana Fletcher in Balmain Dragon Mini Dress!
