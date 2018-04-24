Who Wore It Better? Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, and Keyshia Ka’Oir in Fendi SS18 Fur Bomber

We have a three way style showdown! Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, and Keyshia Ka’Oir all wore this Fendi ‘FF Monogram’ bomber. All of these ladies spiced up the furry jacket with their own style.



Rita Ora rocked the runway look from head to toe—she paired it with an A-line leather skirt with pointy toe shoes accessorized with socks.

Nicki Minaj tried her hand at the trend in her latest snapshot for her single ‘Chun-Li.’ The New York rapper gave her bomber a sexy feel styled with a Fendi monogram bikini bottom and mesh thigh high boots by the brand.

Keyshia kept it simple teaming her bomber with leggings and matching FF monogram booties.

Fendi is certainly having a moment with their monogram trend. Who do you think wore their bomber best?