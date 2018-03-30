Marjorie Harvey recently snapped a flick wearing the same Gucci Spring 2017 Embroidered Jacket previously worn by Celine Dion:
While both ladies opted for trousers, Celine made her look pop with green pants and white pumps. Marjorie rocked champagne pants and red sandals.
The look was modeled with embellished shades and a head wrap.
I think they both worked the statement piece! It looks bomb!
What say you?
Who Wore it Better? Marjorie Harvey vs. Celine Dion in Gucci’s Spring 2017 Floral Embroidered Coat
