Who Wore It Better? Cardi B And Keyshia Ka’Oir in Versace Marilyn Monroe Co-Ord

We have a style showdown–this time between Cardi B and Keyshia Ka’Oir! Both ladies wore a Versace SS18 ensemble covered with Marilyn Monroe’s face. The colorful matching set includes a $1,295 ‘Pop Art’ long sleeve silk shirt and $775 ‘Pop Art’ print leggings. The look is from Versace’s tribute collection that has been getting a lot of love this season.

Cardi and Keyshia both added their own flair to the look.

Mom-to-be Cardi B wore Versace threads from head to toe during Coachella Weekend 1 to a Moschino x H&M event. She dressed her baby bump in the Marilyn Monroe plastered leggings and tied the silk top to sit above her belly. She even rocked the matching thigh high boots from the collection.

Cardi completed her look with a red head wrap tied on her long straight tresses and a gold chained necklace.

Keyshia rocked the same look this weekend while hitting the stage with her hubby, Gucci Mane. While she tied her top up just like Cardi, she switched the look up a bit and wore scrappy sandals and accessorized with silver jewels.

Gucci matched her in a Versace sweater and sneakers.

This look is definitely bold, and not everyone can rock it. I think both ladies look fab, but who do you think wore it better?