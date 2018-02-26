Who Wore It Better? Beyoncé vs. Juju vs. Porsha Williams In House of CB’s Red Stretch Tulle Mini Dress

It’s a 3-way fashion showdown for this hot red House of CB stretch tulle dress! These 3 ladies all flaunted their curves in this off-the-shoulder number. Retailing for only $179, these fashionistas prove that you can serve in designer or in less expensive threads like the bomb products offered at House of CB.

Queen Bey showed off her post-baby body a few months ago in the curve-hugging dress. She paired her’s with a long green velvet duster, matching shoes and a small handheld purple bag.

While Beyoncé chose to layer her dress with a duster, Porsha Williams opted for a more simplistic look while she hit the red carpet. The reality star carried a boxy bag adorned in jewels and ankle strap heels.

Juju was the latest celeb to hit the ‘Gram rocking the dress. She went for a high-low look by wearing embellished Gucci shoes with her ensemble.

The formfitting dress is definitely a hit—it features gathered tulle and off-the-shoulder detailing. I think all of the ladies stunned in the dress with their figures and added some oomph! There’s more where that came from. Check out House of CB for more hot looks like this that don’t break the bank. Also, stay tuned for our Editor-In-Chief’s interview with the brand’s owner, Conna Walker for Fashion Bomb TV.

What do you think? Who wore this House of CB red off-the-shoulder dress best?