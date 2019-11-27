Winter Style Inspiration: Acne Studios Brown Fur Bomber Jacket with Dolce and Gabbana Boots and Louis Vuitton Fanny Pack by @StyledByJovon_

Winter has officially arrived, with the holiday season starting it is time to wrap up.

Faux fur coats are a Winter fashion staple that come around every year. Long, short, bomber, trench or trimmed. Faux fur coats come in many styles which can be worn in a number of different ways.

The above look has been curated by @StyledByJovon_ Where would you wear it?

This teddy bear brown bomber jacket style coat is from Acne Studios. The jacket, named the Linne Jacket is now sold out but you can find similar styles below:

A little white dress, the chic cousin of the LBD. This sleeveless number is by designer Rick Owens, which is now sold out. Shop other LWD’s below:

Chunky heeled, hiking style boots are big this season. These Dolce and Gabbana version come in 3 colorways and available at SaksFifthAvenue.com

First it was the teddy bear coat, now it is all about the teddy bear accessories. Louis Vuitton FW19 collection nailed this trend on the head with this fanny pack still available in available in some boutiques. Shop other fanny packs:

Celebrities are loving the oversize shield style sunglasses from Dior. Available in 2 colors on Nordstrom

When talking about splurge-worthy jewellry, you have to include Cartier. Featured is their iconic ‘Love Bracelet’, nail inspired ‘Juste un Clou’ bangle and ‘Panthere’ leopard ring.