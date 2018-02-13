Winter 2018 Style Inspiration: What To Wear To See Marvel’s Black Panther

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Black Panther hits the big screen on Friday February 16 and we’ve received a number of requests asking what to wear to show up and show out for the film’s premiere weekend.

Reader @iamashantii from Instagram writes, “In anticipation of the Black Panther movie release, do you plan to do a What To Wear Black Panther edition? I think it would be well received”.

For a casual chic look, dress up a graphic Black Panther tee with a leather embossed blazer and a pair of black high-waist skinny jeans.

Pull the look together with a pair of fringe embellished sandals, a canvas and brown snakeskin top-handle bag, gold bangles, and a pearl-embellished wide belt.

And reader Kristina writes, “Hey, have you thought of doing a Black Panther/Movie Premiere kind of post? I’m going and I’m looking for some inspiration”.

Rock bold animal prints in a jacquard print bodysuit styled with black jeans and a zebra print trench coat in a rich red clay hue.

To complete the look, add a few statement accessories with a fox head embellished leather handbag, cutout leather lace-up sandals, a gold tassel necklace, and beaded wood bracelets.

Lastly, keep it casual in a Panther print t-shirt, sleek black leather leggings, and a panther print satin bomber jacket.

Add the finishing touch with a tribal print clutch, black ankle-strap sandals, a gold horn pendant necklace, and thick gold hoop earrings.

And that’s it! What will you wear to see the Black Panther?

Danielle Nicole is an LA native, a self professed shopaholic, and Fashion Bomb Daily's resident stylist.

