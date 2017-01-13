Winter 2017 Style Inspiration: 4 Ways to Rock Statement Sleeves

Embellished details continue to be the go-to theme for fashionistas looking to up the ante on their wardrobe this season. Whether fur-trimmed, ruffled, or fringed, when it comes to winter fashion, a bold statement sleeve adds an instant wow-factor to even a casual everyday outfit. If you’re in need of a few ideas on how to slay this trend, look no further than today’s style inspirations.

Keep it cute and casual in a blush ruffle sleeve sweatshirt, biker moto jeans, and a pair of Rockstud nude pumps.

Complete the look with a pale blush cocoon coat, a soft pink square tote bag, oversized round-frame sunglasses, and silver jewelry.



Have a monochromatic moment in a strappy cut-out midi dress topped with a cropped suede and fur-sleeve jacket.

Style the look with an embellished metallic handbag, a glitter ombre pump, and designer frames.



Rework your favorite wardrobe staples with a pussy bow blouse paired with distressed boyfriend jeans and a ruffle sleeve cardigan.

Add a chic feel to the look with a monogram canvas tote bag, chain adorned black ankle-strap sandals, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.



And lastly, go all-out chic in a pair of wide-leg pants accented with a fringe sleeve sweater and ankle lock patent leather pumps.

Add the finishing touch with a taupe hobo bag, cream fedora hat, and oversized shades.



And that’s it for this week’s fab looks! What do you think of today’s statement sleeve style inspirations? How would you wear the trend?