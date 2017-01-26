Winter 2017 Shopping: 10 Cute Critter Sweaters Under $100!

This winter, we’re all about showcasing our favorite critters! Tinseltown’s brightest style stars have submerged themselves in this playful trend and, with the right accessories, many have effortlessly pulled it off.

So, keep scrolling to see our best picks for under $100!

1) Forever 21’s Cherry Paris Butterfly Sweater, $68

To all my bombshells who love a good steal, this one’s for you. Forever 21 has an amazing variety when it come to critter apparel. From bomb butterflies to glamorous birds, the worldwide phenom is a one-stop shop for satisfying your animal sweet tooth.

2) Polly & Esther’s Unicorn Patch Sweater, $15

Channel your inner child and showcase your love for all things magical with this pullover from Polly & Esther!

3) Oasap’s Animal Embroidered Long Sleeve Sweatshirt, $37

Rich metallic detailing instantly adds a lux feel to this unexpected trend! If you’re not for overwhelming colors, get into this piece from Oasap!

4) Modcloth’s Face the Fox Sweater, $45

Mix punchy prints, a colorful fox accent and showstopping footwear for an ensemble that will turn heads in an instant. Cop this top now!

5) Miss Selfridge’s Bird Embroidered Knitted Jumper, $76

Delicate embroidered florals and an elegant bird motif were chosen to complete this feminine number. See additional purchasing details here!

6) Anthropologie’s Turtleneck Puppy Pullover, $49

Anthropologie is another dope brand that never fails to deliver with all the hottest winter trends. In their own take on the critter revolution, they’ve cultivated a chic gray piece which features double side slits, a high neck and a relaxed fit. Get it here!

7) Forever 21’s Tiger Graphic Sweater, $16

Tigers are so regal and their striking presence is felt even in the fashion world. So, proceed to show off your powerful side in this Forever 21 graphic sweater. Trust me, it looks even better in person!

8) Oh!MG’s Panda Graphic Sweater, $15

Panda, panda, panda! If Desiigner’s hit song popped into your head after checking out this pick, you’re not the only one! After giving a nod to a lyrical piece that will go down in history as a party classic, why not wear the featured adorable critter across your chest?

9) ASOS’s Sweater with Cat Motif, $38

Pairiring bright hues with a motif of your frisky, four-legged roommate is always cute, no? Get yours now!

10) Oasis’s Embroidered Butterfly Jumper, $56

We’re rounding out our critter showcase with an Oasis sweater featuring scattered butterfly embroidery. Add some distressed denim, strappy black heels and you’re ready to go!

What do you think? How will you rock this whimsical trend?

Signing Out — Esmesha