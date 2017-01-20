Winter 2017: 4 Stylish Ways to Wear a Puffer Jacket

For those of us who lived for Tommy Hilfiger and Baby Phat goose downs in the late 90s and early 2000s, the revival of the puffer jacket as the go-to look for street style swag is a breath of nostalgic air. Get a few ideas on how to rock this 90s inspired trend with today’s style inspirations.
For a rocker chic vibe, pair a distressed band tee with black high-waist skinny jeans.
Style the look with a black puffer jacket, reflector leather ankle boots, and a red tote bag.
Soften up a foil sweatshirt and navy leather biker pants with a pale pink satin puffer jacket.
Add a navy tote, beige suede wedge boots, and matching accessories for a chic winter look.
Pair casual sweatpants with a long-sleeve bodysuit and a fur-embellished puffer jacket.
Complete the look with a pair of lace-up ankle boots, a suede handbag, and oversized sunglasses.
Lastly, opt for casual cool with a cropped hooded sweatshirt offset by a pair of black leather biker pants and high top sneakers.
For the final touch, throw on an oversized metallic puffer jacket mixed with a Gucci leather tote bag and square-frame, yellow lens sunglasses.
What do you think of the resurgence of puffer jackets? Comment below and tell us how you would wear this street style trend.