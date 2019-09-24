Win a Shopping Spree to Vim Vixen! Name This 90’s Sitcom

We partnered with bomb brand Vim and Vim Vixen yet again, this time for a fun contest, just in time for you to begin planning for Halloween!

We were tasked to recreate a popular 90’s sitcom using pieces exclusively from Vim and Vim Vixen:

If you can guess which one, you’ll be entered to win a Vim Vixen Shopping Spree!

Here are the rules engagement:

1. Follow @VimVixen @VimStores on Instagram

2. Tell your 3 closest friends

3. Name the correct show

Winners will be announced via DM 9/27. Extra credit if you leave your answer below in the comments!

What do you think?

Women’s Clothing Credits: Gold & Black Print Top, $19. Chyna Black Crochet Ponte Mini Dress, $17. Scuba Ruffle Top, $28. Rachel Tie Dye Crop Top, $14. Rachel Tie Dye Leggings, $16. Unicorn Pearls Denim Jacket, $32.

Men’s Fashion Credits: Max 5 Pocket Twill Pants, $25. Palm Trees Printed Tee, $10. Proud of My Roots Printed Tee, Black, $13. Proud of My Roots Printed Tee, White, $13. All Over Print Woven Shirt, $17. Milan Italy Medusa Printed Tee, $17. Tropical Leaf Print Tee, $13. Fila Sneakers, $50. Mock Toe Buckle Shoe, $28. Fila Red, White, and Blue Sneaker, $40.

Images: Dexterity Productions

Models: @ShermonB , @Michi_Mii_13, @EllisRashaard, @MorganElisabethSmith

Grooming: @MakeupByLatisha and @Amiraj6

Assistant Styling: @Golden.Dej and @The.Unveiled.Bride

Execution: @FashionBombDaily