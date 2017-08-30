Win a $15,000 Design Grant with Craft Syndicate: Deadline September 1st!

Attention all designers: You can apply to win a $15,000 Design Grant with the Craft Syndicate Program!
Craft Syndicate pairs up-and-coming creatives in music, fashion, art/design and film with established entrepreneurs for the purpose of collaborating on new projects together. This year, a lucky aspiring designer will be win a $15,000 grant and work with Ouigi Theodore of the BK Circus to create a new line!
The deadline to sign up is September 1st! Apply here.
And guess what? I’ll be judging the competition this year.
Step 1 is to sign up via their website here. Step 2 is to post your designs to IG using the hashtag #CraftSyndicate. Step 3? Follow @Craft_Syndicate on IG and Twitter for updates.
