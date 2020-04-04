Who Wore it Better? Trina, Jelena Karleusa & Somaya Reece All Wore Similar Green Versace Jungle Palm Print Looks to Perfection

Happy Saturday Fashion Loves! Today’s fashion fix comes from three amazing divas, Trina Rockstarr, Jelena Karleusa & Somaya Reese. All three beautiful ladies wore similar gorgeous green Versace palm print ensembles recently. Shop for the Versace jungle print crepe body suit here for $725, and the Versace jungle pants for $925. The blazer is also still available for $2,745. Who stood out in high profile style the best?

Instagram Reproduction: @fashionbombdaily

Instagram Reproduction: @fashionbombdaily

Somaya Reese styled by dope celebrity image consultant Ricky D’Vista, wore her set with a black top, metallic Versace pointy toe pumps and white oversized Versace shades. The celebrity business mogul wore her ombré hair long and flowy. She definitely channeled her inner 50’s pin-up girl/model with this glamorous fit.

Instagram Reproduction: @somayareece

The stylish diva Jelena Karleusa hit the streets ”Versaced down to the heels” in the same green statement with white strapped Versace sandals and a huge Versace medallion around her neck. The hit Serbian singer and model’s hair was just as intense as her style choice. Karleusa “stunted for the gram” with a bold, blonde messy high bun adorning cornrows in the back.

Instagram Reproduction: @karleusastar

Instagram Reproduction: @karleusastar

Hiphop Queen Trina sported the tropical themed pants, top & blazer as well, styled by fashion guru NoIGJeremy. The fly rap artist wore Christian Louboutin pumps in a yellow/green hue. Trina complemented the bold colors and softened her look with long straight black hair, chic earrings, a stunning jeweled medallion around her neck and pastel make up.

Who wore the runway statement the best? Let us know in the comments and follow Fashion Bomb Daily for fabulous and more bomb celebrity looks.

Instagram Reproduction: @trinarockstarr