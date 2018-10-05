Who Wore it Better? T.I. vs. Joe Budden in Givenchy’s Striped and Dotted Button Down Shirt

T.I. attended his album release party at the Trap Museum wearing the same $890 Givenchy Striped and Dotted button down shirt Joe Budden wore for a date night with Cyn Santana.
The dapper gents offered different takes on styling, with T.I. skewing more casual with an undershirt, black jeans, and sneakers, and Joe in black slacks, loafers, and a fetching fedora.
The crepe button up on shirt is patterned with stripes and monogrommed polka dots creating a mixed media effect.
Most of you on IG voted for Joe, and I’d have to agree. His pairing really does the shirt justice!
What say you?
Get the shirt here.
Images: ATLPics/@CynSantana
