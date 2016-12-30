Who Wore It Better? Sara Sampaio vs. Ciara in Haney’s Sleeveless Silver Sweater Dress

We have another fashion battle brewing!

Top model Sara Sampaio recently visited AOL Build Studios in a silver, high-neck sleeveless sweater dress by Haney. But, Ciara also rocked the same piece in early September for Serena Williams’s highly-anticipated New York Fashion Week HSN presentation.

Hands down, I’m rolling with Ciara! I love how she accessorized with the baseball cap and the killer over-the-knee boots – these features add an unexpected flair. While Sara looks breathtaking, CiCi took the piece to another level!

Signing Out — Esmesha