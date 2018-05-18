Who Wore It Better? Rihanna or YFN Lucci in Gucci’s $1,800 ‘GG Technical Jersey Jacket’

It’s all Gucci! YFN Lucci recently hit the town with his boo, Reginae Carter wearing the same $1,800 Gucci track jacket worn by queen Rihanna. So, you know we have to ask—who wore it better? This pre-Fall technical jersey jacket designed with excessive GG logos was, “inspired by the gaming culture from the eighties with colorful arcades,” according to Gucci.

YFN Lucci went casual and rocked his jacket with a Gucci headband and jeans and sneakers. Reginae looked cute on his arm in a similar Gucci ensemble, the ‘GG technical jersey’ pattern in the style of a dress. The $2,200 logo dress is a great alternative for the bombshells who are feeling this trend and want to head out in a chic look.

Queen Rih Rih rocked the runway look from head to toe, but added her own flair with a brown leather coat and green sandals. The bold red lip and dangling green earrings certainly made her look pop. She never ceases to amaze us!

We can see why this is a celeb fave!

Who do you think wore it better?