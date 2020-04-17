Who Wore it Better? Nigerian Doctor Elizabeth Jack Rich vs. Kris Jenner in Alexander McQueen’s $12,000 Embellished Leaf Blazer Jacket (Blue Ivy Wore It Also)

Africa is on the rise!

Nigerian Doctor Elizabeth Jack Rich appeared on the cover of World Finance wearing the same $12,990 Alexander McQueen Embellished Leaf Blazer Jacket previously worn by Kris Jenner at the People Choice Awards:

While Elizabeth offset the blazer with an all white look, Kris rocked all black.

Image Collect

This black single-breasted crepe blazer articulates Alexander McQueen’s darkly romantic opulence. It’s shaped in Italy with defined padded shoulders that are balanced by the slender waist and encrusted with glittering crystals of various cuts which sparkle as they catch the light. Style it with a black cami top and trousers for a captivating evening ensemble.

The jacket is amazing! They both look great! If you can splurge, do so here.

What say you?

*Fun fact, Blue Ivy wore this as well.

She is the definition of a Fashion Bomb Kid!