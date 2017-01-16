Who Wore it Better? Mariah Carey vs Kendall Jenner in Acne Studios Velocite Metallic Jacket

Mariah Carey dined with her daughter and backup dancer in the same $3,000 Acne Studios Velocite Metallic Jacket as Kendall Jenner wore earlier this month while dining with a Haliey Baldwin:

who-wore-it-better-mariah-vs-kendall-in-acne-studios-gold-shearling-jacket

 

Mariah rocked and all black ensemble with animal print Louboutin booties.

mariah carey and boyfriend bryan tanaka seen leaving nobu mayfair with bryan holding mariahs daughter monroe --------------------------------byline must read - PALACE LEE ---------------------------------£200 the set ---------------------------------please contact lee - 07912847951 palaceleepictures@gmail.com

Kendall wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and Ego Booties.

kendall-jenner-and-hailey-baldwin-leave-zinque-cafe-dylan-kain

Love, love, love Kendall’s outfit!  Her effortless street style is fun and always on trend.  Mariah’s belt and boots throw the look off.

What do you think?  Who wore this Acne Studios Shearling jacket better?

 

Who Wore it Better? Mariah Carey vs Kendall Jenner in Acne Studios Velocite Metallic Jacket

 
pollcode.com free polls

 mariah carey and boyfriend bryan tanaka seen leaving nobu mayfair with bryan holding mariahs daughter monroe --------------------------------byline must read - PALACE LEE ---------------------------------£200 the set ---------------------------------please contact lee - 07912847951 palaceleepictures@gmail.com

kendall-jenner-and-hailey-baldwin-leave-zinque-cafe-ego

mariah carey and boyfriend bryan tanaka seen leaving nobu mayfair with bryan holding mariahs daughter monroe --------------------------------byline must read - PALACE LEE ---------------------------------£200 the set ---------------------------------please contact lee - 07912847951 palaceleepictures@gmail.com

kendall-jenner-and-hailey-baldwin-leave-zinque-cafe-acne

 

Marsha Badger

Wait! There's More!

Who-wore-it-best-Keyshia-cole-vs-karrueche-tran-in-stello-whiteskin-venom-suitWho Wore it Better?: Keyshia Cole vs Karrueche Tran in Stello Whitesnake Venom Suit imageWho Wore It Better? Kanye West vs. 2 Chainz in Yeezy Season 2 Taupe Crepe Ankle High Suede Lace Up Boots who-wore-it-better-cassie-vs-bella-hadid-in-givenchy-logo-track-pants-3Who Wore it Better? Cassie vs. Bella Hadid in Givenchy’s Logo Track Pants who-wore-it-better-gabrielle-union-vs-kerry-washington-sophia-webster-rosalind-sandals-6Who Wore it Better? Gabrielle Union vs. Kerry Washington in Sophia Webster’s Rosalind Sandals Kendall-Jenner-in-Leather-at-LAX-AirportSplurge: Kendall Jenner’s LAX Airport Viktor & Rolf Dripping Detail Sweater

  • Instagram

    • Shares