Who Wore it Better? Mariah Carey vs Kendall Jenner in Acne Studios Velocite Metallic Jacket

Mariah Carey dined with her daughter and backup dancer in the same $3,000 Acne Studios Velocite Metallic Jacket as Kendall Jenner wore earlier this month while dining with a Haliey Baldwin:

Mariah rocked and all black ensemble with animal print Louboutin booties.

Kendall wore a black hoodie, blue jeans and Ego Booties.

Love, love, love Kendall’s outfit! Her effortless street style is fun and always on trend. Mariah’s belt and boots throw the look off.

What do you think? Who wore this Acne Studios Shearling jacket better?