Who Wore it Better? Kim Kardashian vs Khloe Kardashian in Yeezy x Adidas ‘Calabasas’ Track Pants

Kim Kardashian traveled through the airport on her way to Dubai in a pair of unreleased Yeezy x Adidas ‘Calabasas’ Track Pants. Khloe Kardashian gave us her rendition of the pants one day later:

Kim paired her track pants with Yeezy Season 4 lace up boots and Rick Owens Plastic Shield Mirror Sunglasses.



Khloe opted for Christian Louboutin Booties and a black sequin bomber jacket.

I think Kim took this one. Styling is key and her entire ensemble looks chic and effortless.

What do you think? Who wore it better?