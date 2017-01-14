Who Wore it Better? Kim Kardashian vs Khloe Kardashian in Yeezy x Adidas ‘Calabasas’ Track Pants

Kim Kardashian traveled through the airport on her way to Dubai in a pair of unreleased Yeezy x Adidas ‘Calabasas’ Track Pants. Khloe Kardashian gave us her rendition of the pants one day later:

Kim paired her track pants with Yeezy Season 4 lace up boots and Rick Owens Plastic Shield Mirror Sunglasses.

Khloe opted for Christian Louboutin Booties and a black sequin bomber jacket.

I think Kim took this one.  Styling is key and her entire ensemble looks chic and effortless.

What do you think?  Who wore it better?

 

Marsha Badger

