Who Wore it Better? Keyshia Kaior vs. Nicki Minaj in Balenciaga’s Spiked Patent Pump

Keyshia Kaior and Nicki Minaj have similar taste! First, both Bombshells were spied in striped Christian Dior sets. Now, they both have found a fondness for Balenciaga’s $1,650 Spiked Patent Pumps:



While Mrs. Davis skewed simple in a Gucci logo dress, Nicki offered us a bit of a bondage aesthetic with leather, knit, lace up details, and zippers.

The dangerously chic pumps have a 4.3″ covered stiletto heel, a pointed toe, allover spike details, and an adjustable ankle strap.

Simple always wins for me, so Keyshia takes this one.

What say you?





Can’t decide? Get yours at NeimanMarcus.com.