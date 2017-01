Gabrielle Union attended her Being Mary Jane Premiere party in a pair of $495 Sophia Webster ‘Rosalind’ Sandals. Kerry Washington wore the same sandals to the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party:

Gabrielle wore a colorful frock by Naeem Khan.

Kerry wore a gold Dolce and Gabbana number.

I’d have to call this one a tie. Both women look FLAWLESS!

If you’re diggin their shoe choice, you can purchase here for $495.

What do you think? Who rocked these Sophia Webster sandals best?