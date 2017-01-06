Who Wore it Better? Cassie vs. Bella Hadid in Givenchy’s Logo Track Pants

Earlier this week, Cassie posed for the ‘gram in a pair of $1,095 Givenchy Logo Track Pants.  Bella Hadid walked through the airport in Paris wearing the same pair:

who-wore-it-better-cassie-vs-bella-hadid-in-givenchy-logo-track-pants-3
Cassie looked swaggy as she did some shopping in her black track pants, black t-shirt, trench coat and gold chains around her neck.
who-wore-it-better-cassie-vs-bella-hadid-in-givenchy-logo-track-pants
Bella kept it simple with a white crop top and black leather jacket.

who-wore-it-better-cassie-vs-bella-hadid-in-givenchy-logo-track-pants-1

The  elastic-waist track pants are crafted from smooth, heavyweight jersey.  The contrast side stripes are completed with the Givenchy logo and signature star motif.

 

who-wore-it-better-cassie-vs-bella-hadid-in-givenchy-logo-track-pants-2

You can purchase them here for $1,095.

 

I’m going to have to give this one to Cassie.  Although they’re both in the midst of doing tasks that are far from their usual red carpet appearances, Cassie manages to look stylish while Bella looks boring.

What do you think?

 

Who Wore it Better? Cassie vs. Bella Hadid in Givenchy’s Logo Track Pants

 
Marsha Badger

