Who Wore it Better? Cardi B vs Kris Jenner in Chanel SS19 White Button Logo Blouse

Cardi B posed for a stylish pic in Chanel’s trending white button-up blouse while Kris Jenner uploaded a candid video of herself modeling the top. Both ladies paired their ensembles with Chanel chain belts, however, Cardi opted for a Black Leather Beret, Pleated Black Skirt with White Boots while Kris went with Black Skinny Jeans and Black Boots for a monochromatic look.
This SS19 Chanel Top retails for $2,200. I think the ladies paired this blouse well but we want to know your opinion of Who Wore it Better?
Blogged by Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj)
Images from Style by Jovan and Stylish Fly Chick