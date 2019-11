Beyonce shimmered at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in the same Iridescent David Koma dress previously worn by Draya Michele in Paris:

Both ladies wore it similarly with hair down and simple accents, though Beyonce added extra verve with a custom “Billionaire” clutch by Judith Leiber.

The dress was originally imagined to be more sheer, but both ladies lined the look, and tailored to suit their shapes.

I think they both look bomb! What say you?

Images: IG/Reproduction