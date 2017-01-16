Who Wore it Better? Bella Hadid vs Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger’s Silver Puffer Jacket

The Hadid sisters were both spotted in New York City clad in a $264 Silver Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket:

Bella wore her jacket on Sunday with a sports bra and black sweatpants.

Gigi wore her jacket back in November with a cream colored turtle neck and blue jeans.

Both girls look dressed for different occasions so it’s hard to compare. If I had to pick one, I’d go with Gigi. Her ensemble seems more wearable and fitting for the NYC weather.

What do you think? Who wore this silver puffer jacket better?