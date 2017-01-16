Who Wore it Better? Bella Hadid vs Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger’s Silver Puffer Jacket

The Hadid sisters were both spotted in New York City clad in a $264 Silver Tommy Hilfiger Puffer Jacket:

Bella wore her jacket on Sunday with a sports bra and black sweatpants.

Gigi wore her jacket back in November with a cream colored turtle neck and blue jeans.

Both girls look dressed for different occasions so it’s hard to compare.  If I had to pick one, I’d go with Gigi.  Her ensemble seems more wearable and fitting for the NYC weather.

What do you think?  Who wore this silver puffer jacket better?

 

Marsha Badger

