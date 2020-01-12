Who Wore it Better? Ayesha Curry vs Cardi B. in Burberry’s Cow Print Mini Skirt

Happy Sunday Fashion Bombers and Bombshells! Today’s fashion fix comes from two of our favorite lovely ladies: wife of basketball great Steph Curry, the beautiful Mrs. Ayesha Curry & Cardi B, hiphop leading lady, mom to the royal lil’ Ms. Kulture & wife of hiphop King Offset. We spotted both stars taking a night out on the town in ultimate style in similar looks.

Burberry Cow Print Mini Skirt



Cardi & Ayesha were spotted wearing the same “strap detail animal print cotton linen mini skirt” by the impeccable design house Burberry x Riccardo Tisci. Mrs. Curry wore the exact mod skirt with a simple white silky long sleeve mid-diff blouse, a mini brown pattern fanny pack and nude pointy toe pumps. Her hair was long, carefree and flowy for her “date night” along with simple gold accessories.

Ayesha & Steph Curry/ Photo Credit: Backgrid

Cardi took her look up a style notch, wearing her skirt with a white mid drift, eye catching ruffled long sleeve v-neck top, with matching thigh high scrunchy pointy toe boots. The rap sensation’s hair styled in a high genie blonde ponytail.

Cardi B./ Photo Credit: @shotbyjuliann

The focus on garter belts and straps is an increasing desired trend for clothing outside the bedroom on the fashion scene. It was huge for swimwear looks last season. The statement is definitely undeniable and a turn towards sexy. Who wore their emsemble better?!! Cardi B. or Ayesha Curry?! Let us know! Also get the chic skirt by Burberry here and make sure you go to Fashion Bomb Daily to see our other dope features including more of “who wore it best!?!”