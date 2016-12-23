Adriana Lima looked absolutely fierce at Madonna’s Raising Malawi Foundation fundraiser in Haider Ackermann‘s Fall 2016 Velvet Emerald High Slit Dress. The top model accessorized with her frock with gold neckwear, $845 strappy Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Harmony’ heels and a slicked back ‘do. But, the iconic Liya Kebede also uplifted the same look at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival‘s premiere of The Unknown Girl.

On the runway, the gown was showcased in a burnt orange hue and paired with on-trend black pointed ankle boots.



Who Wore It Better?: Adriana Lima vs. Liya Kebede in Haider Ackermann's Fall 2016 Velvet Emerald High Slit Dress

I’m Team Liya all the way. The winter-ready piece looks more polished and sleek on her frame. Simplicity is always key. And, can we get into that glowing melanin!

Which fashionista nabs your vote?

Signing Out — Esmesha